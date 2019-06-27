Elena Rose Landry Miller, 75, of Lake Charles, La., died at 1:11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Miller was born March 7, 1944, in Johnson Bayou, La., and has lived most of her life in Lake Charles, where she was a 1962 graduate of LaGrange High School. She worked for ten years at K & B, was secretary for Mended Hearts, and was a volunteer at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Miller was a Senior Circle Ambassador and volunteered at Food Manor at St. Luke Simpson United Methodist Church. She was a member of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters and the Lady's Altar Society. She was also part of the Senior Olympics and enjoyed collecting music boxes. She loved her family dearly and will always be remembered for the great advice that she would give. She was the center of her family, loved to talk to everyone, as they called her "the mouth of the South."

Mrs. Miller is survived by her husband of fifty-seven years, Joseph "Joe" E. Miller of Lake Charles; son, Timothy Miller and wife Lori of Sulphur, La.; daughters, Tammy LeBleu and husband Floyd of DeRidder, La., and Tina Miller and fiancé Cecil Vickers of Lake Charles; sister, Faye LeBleu of Lake Charles; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; numerous adopted grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Angel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Irving and Thelma Landry.

Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Deacon Harold Nixon will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. and continue on Friday from 11 a.m. until the start of the service.