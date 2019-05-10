Funeral service for Mrs. Elizabeth A. Bollich, 83, will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019, in the First Baptist Church with Dr. Jeff Cook and the Rev. Brian Wells officiating. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home of Jennings. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Mrs. Bollich died at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, May 5, 2019, in the Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.

She was a lifelong resident of Jennings. At a young age, Liz professed faith in Jesus Christ and was faithful to God all the days of her life. She and Bob were both staff and members of First Baptist Church of Jennings. She loved the Word of God and for 50 years read through the Bible each year.

Liz and Bob married on Janu. 23, 1956, fulfilling her dream of being a preacher's wife. For the next 40 years they raised their children, finished their education, including her Bachelor's degree from UNO and her Master's degree from LSU, taught together at Iota High School, and worked side-by-side as Bro. Bob pastored Evangeline Baptist Church and FBC, Iota. She was four times voted on as a Teacher of the Year nominee and won Acadia Parish High School Teacher of the Year. A highlight of their lives together was a 6-week mission trip to China in 1995 where they taught ESL at Nanjing Theological Seminary.

During their retirement years they moved to Jennings and became an active part in Bob's childhood church, FBC, Jennings. Liz also enjoyed her local involvement in Delta Kappa Gamma, where she received the distinguished Golden Apple Award, Republican Women, and Rotary Club. They took regular RV trips to Indiana. Around town they were easy to spot with their LIZNBOB license plate.

She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Bollich of Jennings; one daughter, Debby (Derek) Guillory of Pineville; one son, Stephen Bollich of Eunice; one brother, Dr. John Firestone of Baton Rouge; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Wiggins; her father, Lenard Firestone; three siblings, brothers, Joe and Carl Firestone and sister, Katherine Jester.

Waiting for her in heaven are the women that she lovingly referred to as "my five mothers," mother, Vena Peters Firestone, who died when she was two, stepmothers, Lena Guillory and Mellie Firestone, mother-in-law, Myrtle Bollich and aunt, Irene Trahan.

The family wishes to thank Heart of Hospice and caretakers Lacey Touchet, Kim Simon, and Kasey Henderson for their tender care over the past months. They are also grateful to the members of FBC, Jennings for extending their love through visits, cards, meals, and prayers.