Elizabeth Ann "Pan" Coltrin Mouton passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
She was born in Lake Charles on June 23, 1939. She was a graduate of St. Charles Academy from there she went on to attend nursing school in New Orleans. Elizabeth enjoyed sewing, reading, traveling, cooking on Sundays and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She devoted her life to her husband, children and grandchildren. She volunteered with AARP doing taxes.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 61 years, Larry Mouton; her children, Tim Mouton and wife Cheryl of Sulphur, Tina Mouton of Sulphur, Cindy Ray and husband Pat of Sulphur, Joey Mouton and partner Margie Blount of Cleveland, Texas, Carrie Lavergne of Sulphur, Candice Mouton and partner James Rouse of Lake Charles, and Courtney Pearce of Sulphur; her grandchildren, Caycie Lavergne and partner Rudi Kersten, T-Paul Lavergne, Britney Woodley and husband Nick, Alexis Mouton, Emily Lavergne, Alicia Mouton, Rhemi Pearce and Mallie Rouse; her brothers, William Coltrin, James Coltrin and Jesse C. Coltrin and wife Marge.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse W. and Frances Vincent Coltrin; and her brother, Raphael Anthony Coltrin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. The Rev. Tim Goodly will officiate. Visitation is from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday with a Rosary service at 6:30 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Oct. 22, 2019