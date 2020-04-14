|
|
Elizabeth Anne Haynes Jones, age 90, of DeRidder, La., passed away Easter Sunday afternoon, April 12, 2020, at her home.
She was born March 8, 1930, in Detroit, Mich., daughter of the late Herbert Hiram and Wanna Adams Haynes.
EA was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Richard Wayne Jones Sr. She is survived by her sister, Jo Anna Tanner; and three sons and their wives, Richard Wayne Jr. and Carolyn Jones, Herbert Finley and Becky Jones, and Jared Haynes and Kimberly Jones. She dearly loved her six grandchildren, Erin Elizabeth Jones, Richard Wayne Jones III, Lee Finley Jones, Emily Corinne Jones, Eleanor Elizabeth Jones and Lilith Aurelia Jones. She was close to her nieces, Amy Elizabeth Sullins, and Claudia Stafford and their families; and her nephew, Charles A. (Sam) Jones and his family.
The central focus of EA's life was her apprenticeship to Jesus Christ, and this was evident in her devotion to learning from Him through His Word and His Spirit. She was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church of DeRidder, where she faithfully served in many leadership roles. She spent her career in the public school system of Beauregard Parish, where she taught the second grade for many years and then finished her career as an Educational Supervisor. EA was fascinated by family history and poured much effort into genealogical research, working backwards through her family tree, and has left a rich legacy of stories and writings from her family history. She was active in the Daughters of the American Revolution and other historical organizations.
Due to present circumstances, a family-only graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home, with a full memorial service to follow once the present emergency has passed.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Bee Community, 12988 Cedar Bend Road, College Station, TX 77845 or online at www.thebeecommunity.com.
Published in American Press on Apr. 14, 2020