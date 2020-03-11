|
|
Elizabeth "Lise" Reid Brown, 87, a resident of Sulphur, LA for 63 years, passed peacefully to be with her Lord, in the comfort of her home on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
She was married to Ken for 56 years. Lise graduated from University of Kentucky with a B.S. in Medical Technology and operated the laboratory for Dr. John Thorkelson of Sulphur for 20 years. She has been an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church since 1957 serving as an Elder, Sunday School teacher, choir member and on numerous committees. She also served on several Presbytery of Louisiana committees. She was a Cub Scout and Camp Fire Girls leader. Lise worked many years at Care Help as the "window dresser". She was a charter member and President of the Board of Directors for the Brimstone Historical Society and spent many hours getting the museum ready for its' opening in July of 1976. She served on the Calcasieu Committee for Habitat for Humanity and was involved in building 7 houses in the community. Lise was a member of the P.E.O. sisterhood. She and Ken were members of the Swinging Rebels square dance club for 20 years. Lise was a lifelong learner and with Ken, loved to travel and visit friends. Lise loved playing bridge, was a member of several bridge groups and had been playing for over 60 years up until her death.
Mrs. Elizabeth Brown is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Jae Brown, siblings Thurston Reid (Suzanne), Jamie Reid (Lorraine), Martha Chinn (Arthur), and her grandson Cameron Schaub.
Elizabeth leaves her children to cherish her memory, Keith R. Brown (Cyndy) of Sulphur, Maureen E. Woodruff (Frank) of Richmond TX, and Laura J. Schaub (David) of Richmond, TX. Grandchildren are Tori Brown, Lauren Morris (Nicholas), Reid Woodruff (Kelly), Elizabeth "Libby" Woodruff, Christopher Venissat, Morgan Venissat (Tyler Cole), Adam Schaub, and Alex Schaub. Elizabeth also had eight great-grandchildren, Bella, Rhett, Heidi, Mae, Holly, Camilla, Gage and Isabella and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at 4 pm, Sunday, March 22 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 301 Center Circle, Sulphur. Visitation will begin at 2:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the , or Lise's favorite, , or her home church (WPC).
Published in American Press on Mar. 11, 2020