Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
(337) 436-5507
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Dyan "Liz" Johnson


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Dyan "Liz" Johnson Obituary
Elizabeth Dyan "Liz" Johnson, age 36, of Westlake, La., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Elizabeth was born Sept. 9, 1982, in Beaumont, Texas.
Elizabeth graduated from Lamar University with a degree in Nursing. She also graduated from Sowela with a degree in Graphic Design. She was a loving and dedicated nurse to all her patients.
Liz loved spending time with her family, but especially loved to have family movie night. She was an exceptional artist. She also enjoyed traveling and shopping.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Garnet Hunter Bolen; and uncle, William T. "Billy" Murrell.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Todd Johnson; son, Caden Garnet Johnson; daughter, Molly Clare Johnson; parents, Jeffery and Belinda Kay Bolen, all of Westlake; grandmothers, Vergie St. Andre' of Westlake, and Francis Bolen of Lake Charles; uncles, Christopher and Jeffery St. Andre', and Mike Bolen; aunts, Laura and Elizabeth St. Andre', Dalana Murrell and Julia Myers; mother and father in-law, Patsy and Terry Johnson; brother-in-law, Chad Johnson and wife Nicola of Lake Charles; niece, Allie Beth Johnson; special cousins, Nicholas and Charles Myers; best friend, Ashley Olewinski; her godchild, Kadence Rane Guy; friend, Krystal Wiltz and daughter Emma; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 4-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home Chapel in Westlake, and will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday until time of service.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the funeral home. The Rev. Joy Comeaux will officiate.
Published in American Press on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now