Elizabeth Dyan "Liz" Johnson, age 36, of Westlake, La., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Elizabeth was born Sept. 9, 1982, in Beaumont, Texas.
Elizabeth graduated from Lamar University with a degree in Nursing. She also graduated from Sowela with a degree in Graphic Design. She was a loving and dedicated nurse to all her patients.
Liz loved spending time with her family, but especially loved to have family movie night. She was an exceptional artist. She also enjoyed traveling and shopping.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Garnet Hunter Bolen; and uncle, William T. "Billy" Murrell.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Todd Johnson; son, Caden Garnet Johnson; daughter, Molly Clare Johnson; parents, Jeffery and Belinda Kay Bolen, all of Westlake; grandmothers, Vergie St. Andre' of Westlake, and Francis Bolen of Lake Charles; uncles, Christopher and Jeffery St. Andre', and Mike Bolen; aunts, Laura and Elizabeth St. Andre', Dalana Murrell and Julia Myers; mother and father in-law, Patsy and Terry Johnson; brother-in-law, Chad Johnson and wife Nicola of Lake Charles; niece, Allie Beth Johnson; special cousins, Nicholas and Charles Myers; best friend, Ashley Olewinski; her godchild, Kadence Rane Guy; friend, Krystal Wiltz and daughter Emma; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 4-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home Chapel in Westlake, and will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday until time of service.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the funeral home. The Rev. Joy Comeaux will officiate.
Published in American Press on Aug. 23, 2019