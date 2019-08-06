Home

Elizabeth Harris


1929 - 2019
Elizabeth Harris "Mommy", 90, was born Jan. 30, 1929, in Mallet, La., to the late Felix and Josephine Guillory. A native of Mallet, she was a resident of DeQuincy, where she was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church. She departed this life Thursday, July 25, 2019, in DeQuincy, La. She leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Betty McBride; and three grandsons, Nelson Charles Barrett, Shawn Barrett and Arthur Barrett. She was preceded in death by her parents. Her funeral will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Evergreen Baptist Church in DeQuincy. Pastor James Harris will officiate. Burial will be in Community Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. in the church.
Published in American Press on Aug. 6, 2019
