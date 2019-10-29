|
Elizabeth "Betty" Jane Swift, 96, died on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. She was born on Jan. 20, 1923, in Fort Worth, Texas. She moved to Lake Charles after her marriage to Judge Goulding William Swift Jr. in 1945. Betty graduated from Hockaday Junior College and attended The University of Texas where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. Betty's love of the arts inspired her many contributions to the Lake Charles art community. She was a member and past president of Art Associates and helped develop and promote that organization's many art exhibits, House Tours, and "Christmas Around the World." She was honored by the Calcasieu Arts and Humanities Council as the Queen of the Beaux Arts Ball in 1983 for promoting art in Calcasieu Parish. She was featured in the Lake Charles American Press as an "Advocate of the Arts." She was a member of the Lake Charles Junior League and served on the board. As a member of the Junior League she worked on many committees, including the committee for the formation of the Lake Charles Symphony and the art committee, and she gave lectures on art appreciation in the schools. She received the Junior League "Sustainer of the Year" award. Betty was a board member and past Queen of the Krewe of Mystique. She designed the Krewe's Coat of Arms and spent many years designing the costumes that were worn by the Krewe's Kings, Queens, Duchesses and Krewe members. She was a board member of the Calcasieu Parish chapter of the and served as chairman of the 's Show for Life fundraisers in 1984 and 1993. Betty was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
She was a loving mother to her three sons. Betty was active in the PTA and many other school activities involving her sons. She served as a school home room mother, and as a scout den mother. She assisted in forming the Lake Charles Junior Cotillion and served on its board. She also served on the board of the Children's Museum of Lake Charles. Betty was a wonderful grandmother and great grandmother and was dearly loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty had many very good friends, and she enjoyed traveling and playing bridge with her friends.
Betty is survived by her three sons, William Brock Swift, and James Dee Swift of Lake Charles, and John Goulding Swift and his wife Jan of Lafayette, La.; four granddaughters, Sarah Jane Swift Hill and her husband Dan Hill, Dr. Michelle Swift Corcoran and her husband Sean Corcoran, Taylor Marie Swift and Kelly Elizabeth Swift; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Judge Goulding William Swift Jr.; her parents, Lemuel Dee Richardson and Hazel Jane Richardson; and her sister, Elaine Maloney.
Her funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at 1 p.m. under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Beginning at 10 a.m., visitation will be held in the church sanctuary prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in American Press on Oct. 29, 2019