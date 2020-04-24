Home

Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
(337) 855-2929
Elizabeth Mae (Scranton) Malone


1946 - 2020
Elizabeth Mae (Scranton) Malone Obituary
Elizabeth Mae Scranton Malone, age 73, went to be with her Heavenly Father Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Elizabeth was born on Sept. 11, 1946, to Lucy Savoie Scranton and Jesse Owen Scranton.
She lived in Goosport until she married and then made her home in Moss Bluff.
She worked as a CSM at Market Basket in Moss Bluff until she retired.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald Malone; and one sister, Jessie Lee Scranton.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Rebecca Malone; sister, Dolores Scranton Bruns (John); and a host of nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Heart of Hospice for the care she received and a very special thanks to her "other daughters" Julie Newman Abate and Carole Hine Diehl.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to: Hobo Hotel for Cats, 650 E School St., Lake Charles, LA 70607.
Cremation service has been entrusted to Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff.
Published in American Press on Apr. 24, 2020
