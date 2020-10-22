1/
Elizabeth "Libby" Schneider
1937 - 2020
Elizabeth (Libby) Russell Storer Schneider passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the age of 83, with her husband of 54 years and the love of her life, Dr. Everett A. Schneider, by her side.
Libby was born in Lake Charles, La. on July 24, 1937, attended Central School, and graduated from Lake Charles High School in 1955. She attended McNeese State University, graduating with a B.S. in Nursing in 1959. She served as a public health nurse with the Calcasieu Parish Health Unit for 28 years, rising to the rank of Supervisor and Head Nurse for Region 7, before retiring in 1987.
As a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, church played a large role in Libby's life. Upon her election to the Vestry, she was the first female to serve the parish as Senior Warden. Following her retirement from nursing, Libby greeted church members and visitors with her warm and vivacious personality as a volunteer receptionist. In recent years, she organized the ladies luncheon group at the church and was an active member of the morning breakfast group that met at Southern Spice. As an avid cook, she had wonderful recipes for crab meat dip and oysters en brochette.
Libby loved people and had an active social life with family and friends. She was a Chi Omega alumnus and a sustaining member of the Junior League of Lake Charles. She took joy in serving others, distributing food and groceries though Abraham's Tent to those in need. She enjoyed traveling with her husband for professional as well as leisurely pursuits. Over the years, they attended many medical conferences together throughout the U.S. and the Caribbean islands and enjoyed garden tours with the American Horticultural Association. She also loved Broadway plays and musicals, regularly attending live performances through Theatre Under the Stars in Houston, Texas and at the Lutcher Theater in Orange, Texas. She was a member of the Calcasieu Parish and Louisiana Historic Preservation Societies and a supporter of the McNeese State University Foundation.
Libby is survived by her beloved husband, Dr. Everett A. Schneider, of Lake Charles, La. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edith Mandell Storer and William Storer, and her sister, Edith (Edie) Ann Storer.
A memorial service will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Lake Charles, La., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Libby's name to the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, the McNeese State University Foundation or the charity of your choice.

Published in American Press on Oct. 22, 2020.
