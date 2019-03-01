Ella Mae Bertrand, 86, of Westlake, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Harbor Hospice. Ella Mae was born in Church Point on March 13, 1932. She was married to the love of her life, Heard J. Bertrand on June 3, 1951. They were happily married for 43 years. She was an active member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church for over 50 years. She retired from Westwood Elementary as a cook in the cafeteria after 25 years of service. She was strong in her Catholic faith, loved flowers, never met a stranger, family oriented, and proud of her Cajun Heritage. She loved to cook and was famous for her gumbo, pineapple upside down cake, sugar cookies, and pecan pralines. Ella loved to dance, especially to Cajun French music. Her family was the most important part of her life, and she loved them dearly.

Surviving to cherish her memory is her son, Ronald Bertrand and wife Luisa from Westlake; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Bertrand of Church Point; grandchildren, Tiffany Wasson and husband Rob, Amanda Guidry and husband Jerry, Damian Bertrand and wife Kateri, Kimberly Bertrand and Fiance Cory, Anthony Bertrand and wife Josie, Nicole Boudreaux and husband Zechariah, Caleb Bertrand, Hunter Bertrand; great-grandchildren, Ty, Emma, Blaise, Drake, Drewe, Kassidee, Ella, Jude, and Kayden.

Preceded in death by her husband, Heard J. Bertrand; parents, Joseph and Ernestine Hebert; two sons, Robert "Bob" Bertrand and Earl Bertrand; brothers, Joe Hebert Jr., Garland Hebert, Larry Hebert; and sister, Iris Richard.

Service will be held at St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Westlake on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Father Mike Barras officiating. Visitation will be held at Hixson Funeral Home in Westlake on Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a Rosary (English/French) at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Monday, from 8 a.m. until the procession to the church. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Westlake. We would like to thank the staff at Harbor Hospice in Lake Charles, Dr. Jodi George in Westlake, and her wonderful caregiver Laura Stanfield. Published in American Press on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary