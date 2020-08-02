Ella Mae Blanchard, 84, of Vinton, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born to her late parents, Laurie and Bertha Miller on Sept. 14, 1935, in Arnaudville, La. She enjoyed playing Pokeno and Bingo with her friends. Ella Mae also enjoyed crocheting and was known for her wonderful cakes. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and a Parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vinton. The most important thing to her was her family, and she loved them very much.

She is survived by her children, Kenneth Blanchard and wife Tammy of Vinton, Donna Anding and husband Ronny of Vinton, Paula Frost and husband Burt of Red Deer, Alberta, Canada, Michael Blanchard and wife Debbie of Sulphur, Glen Blanchard and husband Karl Walters of Vancouver, Wash., Terry Blanchard and wife Faith of Tomball, Texas, David Blanchard of Vinton; one brother, Laurie Miller Jr.; grandchildren, Ashley Register and husband Jon, Lauren Anding and husband Brandon, Amber Letourneau, Kristen Dore, Kyle Blanchard and wife Amber, Tayler Garcia and husband Chris, Tyler Blanchard; great-grandchildren, Landon, Braiden, Mason, Zack, Aubrey, Curtis, Whitney, Cale, Lexie; great-great-granddaughter, Ella Bea; her special friend, Pearl Fouts; along with her fur baby, Buddy.

Ella Mae was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Parry Blanchard; along with two brothers, Lucius "Butter Ball" Miller and Louis Miller.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Father Carlos Garcia officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton, on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. led by the ACTS Retreat Sisters. Visitation will resume at Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton on Monday, from 8 a.m. until the procession to the church. Burial will follow at Big Woods Cemetery.

