A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Ella Mae Jagneaux Daigle, 99, at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Church Point, La., with the Rev. Patrick Broussard as Celebrant. Visitation will be held in the Duhon Funeral Home-Church Point Chapel on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. and will resume on Saturday at 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Interment will follow the Mass and will be in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery "New" on the Lawtell Hwy. Mrs. Daigle passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Acadia-St. Landry Guest Home in Church Point, La.
Mrs. Daigle is survived by her children, Pauline McComb of Lake Charles, La., Peter Daigle and his wife Loretta of Moss Bluff, La., Clara Mouton and her husband Jesse of Church Point, La., Bruce Daigle of Church Point, La., Bernadette Daigle of Jacksonville, Fla., and Sheila Searcy of Lake Charles, La.; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Theresa Benoit and her husband Red of Church Point, La.; brothers, John Jagneaux and his wife Delsie of Lafayette, La., Kenneth Jagneaux and his wife Bernita of Church Point, La.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harris "Judge" Daigle; parents, Pierre "Shug" and Julie Comeaux Jagneaux; daughter, Amanda Guidry; grandson, Brady Guidry; great-grandson, Brandon Derouen; sons-in-law, Herbert Richard, Joe McComb and John Searcy; daughter-in-law, Pamela Daigle; sisters, Mary Eula Boudreaux, Jermaine Richard, Beverly Guidry, Ada Mae "Johnnie" Hebert; brothers, Eli Jagneaux and Joseph "Joe" Jagneaux.
