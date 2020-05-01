On Monday, April 27, 2020, Ella Mae Marks Keys departed this life at the age of 94, in Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles, La. She was born Feb. 7, 1926, to the late Kinnie Marks and Ellanor Simpson Marks in Jennings, La. She worked various jobs throughout her lifetime but her most cherished one was as a caregiver of children.

She leaves to mourn two stepdaughters, Sheryl Finnell and Kathy Jones both of Beaumont, Texas; five siblings, Eldridge Marks of Baytown, Texas, Lena Lyons of San Francisco, Calif., Clarence (Edna) Marks of Los Angeles, Calif., Jeanette Davis of Beaumont, Texas, and Rose (William) Johnson of Gardenia, Calif.; three grandsons, Moses Nathaniel Norman of Raleigh, N.C., Daniel (Sharon) Norman of Charlottesville, Va., and James (Hannah) McLaurin of Jacksonville, N.C.; 13 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kinnie and Ellanor Marks; her husband, Cleveland Keys; her only child, Josephine McLaurin; and two siblings, Alfred Marks and Bernice Provo.

Visitation will be held at 11:30 a.m. and family service at 12:30 p.m. at King's Funeral Home, the Rev. Robert Campbell, Evergreen Missionary Baptist, officiating. Burial will follow at Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

