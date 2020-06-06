Ella Mae Rankins
1954 - 2020
Ella Mae Rankins aka "Nanny Ella" "Goldie," 65, our precious jewel, was born on Oct. 10, 1954, in Lafayette, La., to Fannie Pete Williams and the late Steve Rankins. Ella was the first born of eight children who enjoyed life to the fullest when singing, fishing, reading, teaching, traveling and sharing her love for history and family with whom everyone she encountered. As a young girl, Ella dedicated her life to Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and demonstrated this through her acts of love and kindness. She was always smiling, kind and loved giving a helping hand to anyone and everyone who graced her presence. Ella was a member of Pleasant Grove Church under the leadership of Bishop Alfred Williams Sr. and Co Pastor Fannie Pete Williams, and became one Lake Charles, La., most well sought out soloist and Ministers of the Gospel. Our sweet angel, fought a good fight, ran a good race, and gained her wings surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, where she now rests in the presence of her Lord.
Ella Mae Rankins was a devoted daughter, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She leaves to cherish her memories four children, Endia, Joshua Jr., Shareca, and Lavoy Vallaire; 14 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; her parents Alfred and Fannie (Pete) Williams, Sr.; four sisters; three brothers; father of her children Joshua Jay Vallaire, Sr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation is scheduled Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 8 am- 10 am at Pleasant Grove Church, 130 N. Lyons Street and graveside services will be held at 11:00 am at Combre Memorial Park 2701 Opelousas Street.

Published in American Press on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Pleasant Grove Church
JUN
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Combre Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 5, 2020
THINKING AND PRAYING FOR YOU TRELL
Adonis Dickson
Friend
