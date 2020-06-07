Ellen Ruby Rogers, 60, of Lake Charles, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at a local hospital.

Ellen was born in Munich, Germany to Teal and Karin Poole on September 3, 1959. Upon returning from Germany, they settled in Jonesville, La, moving to Lake Charles in 1971. She met Larry G. Rogers, and they married in 1995.

Ellen loved being with her niece and nephew and loved her animals.

She is survived by her husband, Larry of Lake Charles; two sisters, Connie Milburn of Westlake and Judy Johnson of Mobile, Al; one niece, Tyler Milburn; one nephew, Teal Milburn.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Home in Lake Charles. Burial will follow in Mimosa Pines South in Sulphur. Visitation will begin at noon at the funeral home.

