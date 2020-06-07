Ellen Ruby Rogers
1959 - 2020
Ellen Ruby Rogers, 60, of Lake Charles, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at a local hospital.
Ellen was born in Munich, Germany to Teal and Karin Poole on September 3, 1959. Upon returning from Germany, they settled in Jonesville, La, moving to Lake Charles in 1971. She met Larry G. Rogers, and they married in 1995.
Ellen loved being with her niece and nephew and loved her animals.
She is survived by her husband, Larry of Lake Charles; two sisters, Connie Milburn of Westlake and Judy Johnson of Mobile, Al; one niece, Tyler Milburn; one nephew, Teal Milburn.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Home in Lake Charles. Burial will follow in Mimosa Pines South in Sulphur. Visitation will begin at noon at the funeral home.

Published in American Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
12:00 PM
JUN
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 4, 2020
I have no words. Im so sorry
Michelle Merrifield
Friend
June 4, 2020
I will never forget her amazing Halloween decor.... we had to go to Rubys every Halloween! She will be missed!
Brandi Price
Friend
June 3, 2020
I am so sorry about Ruby, havent seen her in over 30 yrs but remember her well from my teenage yrs when we were neighbors in Southtowner, bless your family!
Lisa Beam Pigno
Friend
