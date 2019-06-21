Ellis Windham was born Feb. 23, 1922, in Fields, La., to William M. Windham and Amanda Wheeler, and passed away June 13, 2019, at the age of 97. He served in the U.S. Airforce in Hawaii and Guam. After honorable discharge, he worked several jobs, some of which included his love for music. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for many years until his retirement.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda Windham Jones of Houston, Texas; son, Ronnie Lynn Windham and wife Sandy of New Mexico; granddaughter, Kimberly Jones Bilanoski and husband Glenn; grandson, Travis Windham; and great-grandchildren, Ty and Elyse Bilanoski; sister, Evie Winn of Houston, Texas; along with many nieces, nephews and other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gary Wayne Windham; brothers, George, Sam, Enoch, Leonard, Willie, Curtis, Ward and Tracey; sisters, Ruth Hope and Ruby Kellogg; and son-in-law, Chris Jones.

Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Riley Smith Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth St., DeQuincy, La., with the funeral service to follow beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Roy Hoosier and the Rev. T. D. Cardwell will officiate. Interment will follow at Hyatt Cemetery, Fields, La. Published in American Press on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary