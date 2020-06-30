Elma Chaney Hamilton, 91, of Moss Bluff, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, in a local care facility.

Mrs. Hamilton was born April 24, 1929, in Allen Parish to Henry and Minnie Garlington Chaney. She lived most of her life in Lake Charles and spent as much time as possible at her family home. During her very early years she studied typing, shorthand and bookkeeping at Trade School and later attained her Notary license. She then began as a secretary for Abner, Horn and Mortgage Loan, a family and career that led her to become legal secretary for young attorney Syd Horn until they both retired. Mrs. Hamilton enjoyed knitting baby sweaters and hats, flower gardening, vegetable gardening and shelling peas. She was a wonderful cook and will be remembered for her biscuits and cornbread dressing. Holiday family gatherings were most cherished times. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and a faithful servant. She was a longtime member of St. Luke Simpson Methodist Church and more recently, Moss Bluff United Methodist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Randy Hamilton and wife Grace of Moss Bluff; one granddaughter, Brandy Hamilton and husband Scott LeBleu of Moss Bluff; three grandsons, Jeremy Hamilton and wife Cindye of Moss Bluff, Dr. Derrick Spell and wife Sharon of Baton Rouge, and Aaron Spell of Westlake; and seven great-grandchildren, Ethan and Austin LeBleu, Hunter Veillion, Haidin Hamilton and Kevin, Jason and Julia Spell.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Gale Hamilton Spell; two brothers, Marvin and Wilfred Chaney; and two sisters, Evelyn Chaney and Emma Lee Reeves.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. The Rev. Mark Bray will officiate. Interment will follow in Blackjack Cemetery in Grant, La. Visitation Thursday will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.

