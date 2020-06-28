Elma Richard Broussard, 92, of Lake Charles, La. peacefully departed this life, with family by her side, on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was residing at Golden Age of Welsh residential living facility.

Elma was born on June 19, 1928 in Opelousas, La. to Bertrand and Banner Richard. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alex Floyd Broussard. Elma was a dedicated member of St. Henry Catholic Church. For over 30 years, she was the cook at the rectory of St. Margaret Catholic Church.

Cherishing her memories are her daughter Gwendolyn (Ferel) Broussard Landry; her sisters, Ruby Richard Dugar, Joyce (Norris) Richard Gobert, Gloria Richard Guillory; her grandchildren, Dena Biagas, Candace (Cory) Landry Dobson, Byron Biagas, Timothy (Reve) Landry; her great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Elma was preceded in death by her parents, Bertrand and Banner Richard; her husband, Alex Floyd Broussard; her daughter, Glenda Broussard Biagas; her two brothers and four sisters.

Funeral service will be Monday June 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Catholic Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Mausoleum under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.

