Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Addison Funeral Home
Spring, TX
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:45 AM
Addison Funeral Home
Spring, TX
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:30 AM
Houston National Cemetery
Elmo Jude Bonnin


1933 - 2020
Elmo Jude Bonnin Obituary
Elmo Jude Bonnin, 86, of Spring, Texas, returned to the Lord on Dec. 26, 2019. Elmo was born April 28, 1933, in Sulphur, La., at the family home to Wilfred Joseph Bonnin and Lillian Guidry.
Elmo was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Theresa Bonnin Granger; and brother, Wilfred Grant Bonnin; and his in-laws, Burnett H. Kitzmann and Mary Mildred Vandergriff.
Elmo is survived by his daughters, Michele Bonnin and Lori Bonnin; former wife, Carolyn Kitzmann Bonnin; his nieces and nephews; and beloved cats.
Published in American Press on Jan. 1, 2020
