Elmo Jude Bonnin, 86, of Spring, Texas, returned to the Lord on Dec. 26, 2019. Elmo was born April 28, 1933, in Sulphur, La., at the family home to Wilfred Joseph Bonnin and Lillian Guidry.
Elmo was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Theresa Bonnin Granger; and brother, Wilfred Grant Bonnin; and his in-laws, Burnett H. Kitzmann and Mary Mildred Vandergriff.
Elmo is survived by his daughters, Michele Bonnin and Lori Bonnin; former wife, Carolyn Kitzmann Bonnin; his nieces and nephews; and beloved cats.
Visitation with his family will be held at Addison Funeral Home, Spring, Texas, on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Memorial service at 9:45 a.m. Friday, Jan 3, 2020, at Addison Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Houston National Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Jan. 1, 2020