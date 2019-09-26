Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Elnora Daigle
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Elnora Daigle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elnora Daigle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elnora Daigle Obituary
Elnora Mae Daigle, 96, of Lake Charles, La., died at 1:10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in her grandson's residence.
Mrs. Daigle was born May 30, 1923, in Hull, Texas, was a native of Jennings, La., and a resident of Lake Charles for over 70 years. She was the owner of Elnora's Beauty Salon, until her retirement at the age of 75.
Mrs. Daigle is survived by her grandson, Wayne Joseph Daigle Jr. and wife Becky of DeRidder; and her great-grandchildren and little angels, Tiffany Daigle, Allison Daigle, Trinity Nance and Shaylynn Nance.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Joseph Daigle; son, Wayne Joseph Daigle; and siblings, Floyd and Marie.
Her funeral service will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Deacon Anthony Pousson will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 11 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elnora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now