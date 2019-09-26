|
Elnora Mae Daigle, 96, of Lake Charles, La., died at 1:10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in her grandson's residence.
Mrs. Daigle was born May 30, 1923, in Hull, Texas, was a native of Jennings, La., and a resident of Lake Charles for over 70 years. She was the owner of Elnora's Beauty Salon, until her retirement at the age of 75.
Mrs. Daigle is survived by her grandson, Wayne Joseph Daigle Jr. and wife Becky of DeRidder; and her great-grandchildren and little angels, Tiffany Daigle, Allison Daigle, Trinity Nance and Shaylynn Nance.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Joseph Daigle; son, Wayne Joseph Daigle; and siblings, Floyd and Marie.
Her funeral service will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Deacon Anthony Pousson will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 11 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Sept. 26, 2019