Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Resources
More Obituaries for Eloi Fontenot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eloi Charles "Peco" Fontenot

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eloi Charles "Peco" Fontenot Obituary
Eloi Charles "Peco" Fontenot, 75, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in a local hospital.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Vinton. Peco was a member of Vinton First Baptist Church and V.F.W. Post #9854. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and making hot sauce.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Geraldine Fontenot; his children, Samantha Matte of Sulphur, and Eloi Charles Fontenot Jr. and wife Amber of Vinton; his siblings, Samuel Fontenot, Jerry Nichols, Wayne Nichols, Clevie Fontenot and Nan Claire Trahan, all of Vinton, and Tommy Nichols of Sulphur; and three grandchildren, Eloi C. Fontenot III, Knox C. Fontenot and Chloe M. Matte.
He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Leon Fontenot; and his mother and step-father, Erline Nichols and Claude C. Nichols.
The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
Published in American Press on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eloi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now