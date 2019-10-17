|
|
Eloi Charles "Peco" Fontenot, 75, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in a local hospital.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Vinton. Peco was a member of Vinton First Baptist Church and V.F.W. Post #9854. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and making hot sauce.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Geraldine Fontenot; his children, Samantha Matte of Sulphur, and Eloi Charles Fontenot Jr. and wife Amber of Vinton; his siblings, Samuel Fontenot, Jerry Nichols, Wayne Nichols, Clevie Fontenot and Nan Claire Trahan, all of Vinton, and Tommy Nichols of Sulphur; and three grandchildren, Eloi C. Fontenot III, Knox C. Fontenot and Chloe M. Matte.
He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Leon Fontenot; and his mother and step-father, Erline Nichols and Claude C. Nichols.
The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
Published in American Press on Oct. 17, 2019