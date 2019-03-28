Eloi Jean Mouton, born Aug. 23, 1944, son of the late Jean and Elvina (Richard) Mouton, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the age of 74.

EJ was a graduate of Marion High School and was a long-time employee at Gulf States Utilities/Entergy. He loved being with his family and friends, was an avid hunter and enjoyed guiding and hunting on his nephews ranches.

EJ is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dorothy Downs Mouton; children, Tony Mouton (Janet) of Moss Bluff, Melissa Soileau (Robert) of Welsh, Ricky Mouton (Brandy) of Moss Bluff, Mario Mouton (Deanie) of LeBleu Settlement; brother, Rosie Castille of Abilene, Texas; grandchildren, Derrick, Shane, Sean, Scott, Shelby, Austin, Lylah and Violet Mouton, Ryan, Kourtney and Trenton Soileau, Zoe Martinez and Kristin Savanovich; great-grandchild, Jude Soileau.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, JoAnn St. Romain, Jacqueline Richard, Theresa Taylor, Leota Morgan.

Funeral service will be in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 6 p.m., with Father Roland Vaughn officiating. Visitation begins Saturday from 3 p.m. until the time of service in the funeral home. Cremation is under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Published in American Press on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary