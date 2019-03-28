Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eloi Mouton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eloi Jean "EJ" Mouton


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eloi Jean "EJ" Mouton Obituary
Eloi Jean Mouton, born Aug. 23, 1944, son of the late Jean and Elvina (Richard) Mouton, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the age of 74.
EJ was a graduate of Marion High School and was a long-time employee at Gulf States Utilities/Entergy. He loved being with his family and friends, was an avid hunter and enjoyed guiding and hunting on his nephews ranches.
EJ is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dorothy Downs Mouton; children, Tony Mouton (Janet) of Moss Bluff, Melissa Soileau (Robert) of Welsh, Ricky Mouton (Brandy) of Moss Bluff, Mario Mouton (Deanie) of LeBleu Settlement; brother, Rosie Castille of Abilene, Texas; grandchildren, Derrick, Shane, Sean, Scott, Shelby, Austin, Lylah and Violet Mouton, Ryan, Kourtney and Trenton Soileau, Zoe Martinez and Kristin Savanovich; great-grandchild, Jude Soileau.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, JoAnn St. Romain, Jacqueline Richard, Theresa Taylor, Leota Morgan.
Funeral service will be in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 6 p.m., with Father Roland Vaughn officiating. Visitation begins Saturday from 3 p.m. until the time of service in the funeral home. Cremation is under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
Published in American Press on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now