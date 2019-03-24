JENNINGS - A Mass of Christian burial for Elonide Caldwell Medus, 87 of Jennings, La., will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, with Father Charles McMillin officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Matthews and Son Funeral Home, with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on at 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of her Funeral Mass. Elonide will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

Elonide was born in Lake Charles, La., on March 25, 1931, to Andrew T. Caldwell and May Cook Caldwell. She was called to her Heavenly Father on March 22, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family. She was a member of Entre Nous. She graduated from St. Charles Academy in Lake Charles, attended McNeese State University in Lake Charles, and LSU in Baton Rouge, La. Elonide was an awesome cook, seamstress and an avid reader. Some of her other pass times were gardening and playing bridge. She loved caring for her special black poodle, Mickey. Elonide was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose greatest pleasure came from her love for her family. Her kind, caring actions and words taught all who knew her the definitions of love and family.

Elonide is survived by her beloved husband, Allen J. Medus Jr. of Jennings; her children, David J. Medus of Lake Charles, Carl L. (Evie) Medus of Atlanta, Ga., Paul S. Medus of Opelousas, La., Kathryn Medus (Howard) Sullivan of Baton Rouge, Gregory Medus of Lake Charles and Julie Medus LeJeune of Houston, Texas; her five grandchildren, Alison, Marcus (Eva), Lindsey (Harold), Kristina and Chassity; and her great-grandchildren, Chloe, Emma, Evan, Kyle, Mackenzie, Katie-Lynn, Jordyn, Asa and Abigail. She also leaves behind her sister, Jane Williams of Sandbridge, Va.

Elonide now rejoices in Heaven with her parents, Andrew T. and May Caldwell; daughter-in-law, Gail Medus; and her siblings, Elizabeth McCall, Robert Caldwell, Richard Caldwell, John Caldwell, Martha Innes and Aileen Emminger.

Carrying Elonide to her final resting place in Calvary Cemetery will be Bill McCall, Darrell Goodreau, Howard Sullivan, Marcus LeJeune, Johnny Bolles and Bob McCall.