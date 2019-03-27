It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Elrena Manuel Bollich announces her passing on Monday, March 25, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 81. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Mowata. Entombment will follow in the St. Lawrence Mausoleum with Father Joseph Sai Tran Celebrant.

Elrena was retired from the St. Landry Parish School Board. She was an avid reader, loved to cook which she was known for her famous bread dressing, play cards and listen to swamp pop and country music. She would love to go riding on Sunday afternoons checking the fields with her late husband. Her and a group of friends would go to the casino and visit with her siblings. She was a most loving, caring mother, sister, grandmother and friend and will be forever loved and missed by her family and friends especially her five children, Karen Bollich of Eunice, Jennifer Wyble and husband Matt of Baton Rouge, Kristina Cochran and husband Chuck of Moss Bluff, Michael Bollich and wife Joy of Eunice, Daniel Bollich and wife Jennifer Jo of Ventress; three brothers, Alvin Manuel and wife Vicky and Gerald Manuel, all of Eunice; two sisters, Deanna Hidalgo of Opelousas, and Cheryl Soronen and husband Hugh of Eunice; sister-in-laws, Audrey Manuel and Etta Manuel, both of Eunice; 14 grandchildren, Nicholas Cart and wife Meredith, Allie Wyble and fiancé Landon Sheets, Ian Wyble, Joshua Sanders and Valerie Spears, Jacob and Jordan Cochran, Gretchen Bollich Godeaux, Mattie, Sarah, Ellie, Isaac, Joseph, Mary Grace and Samuel Bollich; three great grandchildren, Ethan and Tucker Cart and Zoie Sanders.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Elmo Bollich; parents, Dewey and Zilda Brown Manuel; two brothers, D. J. Manuel Jr. and Douglas Manuel and a brother-in-law, Harold Hidalgo.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Wednesday, March 27, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. On Thursday, March 28, visitation will begin at St. Lawrence Catholic Church from 8 a.m. until time of service. The Ladies Altar Society will recite a Rosary at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

