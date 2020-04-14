Home

Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Mimosa Pines Cemetery
Carlyss , LA
Elsie Lou Simon

Elsie Lou Simon Obituary
Elsie Lou Simon, 89, of Sulphur, passed away on April 10, 2020, in a local hospital. She enjoyed working in retail meeting many wonderful people and loved spending time with her family and friends.
Elsie is survived by her daughter, Sheila King and husband Alan of Houston, Texas; two sons, Timothy Simon and wife Debbie of Houston, Texas, and Teddy Simon of Sulphur; daughter-in-law, Nettie Simon of Sulphur; 12 grandchildren, Amy Simon, Terry Tenney, Clady Breaux, Jamie Couvilion, Cameron King, Lesa King, Craig Simon, Jenifer Simon, Karmin Nelson, Alex Lohnes, Taylor Simon and Cody Guidry; numerous great-grandchildren; and sister, Dora Parker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Whitney Simon; her son, Terry D. Simon; her parents, Asa and Nidia Doucet; and a brother.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Carlyss, under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 14, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Apr. 14, 2020
