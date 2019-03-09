Elsie Mae McDowell LeBouef was born March 15, 1918, in a log cabin outside of Jena, La., to parents James Colonel and Valle Martelia. She was one of six siblings (Aubrey, Myrtle, Lawson, Jesse and Ouida). With her sparkling blue eyes, ready laugh and quick wit, she made many lifelong friends and had many adventures. At the age of 17, she accepted a job offer away from home and moved to Lake Charles, La. Shortly after, she moved to Baton Rouge to work as a nanny to the Governor's children for two years and then moved to New Orleans to attend Hotel Dieu Nursing School. During World War II, she served as a Nurse Cadet in New Orleans and at the VA Hospital in Alexandria, La. After the war, she returned to Lake Charles where she went to work for Dr. Conway Magee. It was in Lake Charles that she began dating the love of her life, Floyd R LeBouef, who she married after a six week engagement. The marriage lasted 60 years. Floyd and Elsie had three children, Dorothy Jeanne Tarbell of Whittier, Calif., Russell (deceased), and Mary Margaret Craft of Edmond, Okla., four grandchildren, Jay Tarbell, Jessica Thompson, Mitchell Craft, and Morgan Watts, and four great grandchildren, Russell, Faye, Lillie, and Floyd, and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Floyd and Elsie were faithful members of Trinity Baptist Church of Lake Charles for 50 years. Floyd and Elsie moved to Edmond, Okla., 21 years ago where they once again made many lifelong friends. They played Rook, Poof, and dominos, camped, and fished with friends for many happy years. They loved traveling and visited all but two of the 50 United States. Elsie enjoyed reading (often a book a day), gardening, and cooking. In her last years, bingo became her passion. But most of all, she loved having a good time and was always willing for any new adventure. Elsie was preceded in death by Floyd in 2004. The plaque from her kitchen window sums up her life – "Only one life, will soon be past. Only what's done for Christ will last."

A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Highland Memory Gardens at 10 a.m. with Bro. Ronnie Estes officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Monday, from 9 a.m. until the procession to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Larry Ramseur Evangelist Association. Published in American Press on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary