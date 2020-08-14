1/1
Elsie Mary (Simien) Thibodeaux
1930 - 2020
Elsie Mary Simien Thibodeaux, 89, of Lake Charles, La., departed this life, peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at 7:20 a.m. She was surrounded by her loving children as she was called home. Her eldest, Brenda, was her caretaker for over 39 years.
Elsie was born on Sept. 23, 1930, to the late Tojan and Annie Stanberry Simien. She married the late Wilmon Thibodeaux on June 6, 1954. God blessed Elsie with 8 children: 5 daughters and 3 sons.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Wilmon Thibodeaux; eight sisters, Beulah Lee, Frances Lee, Bernice Smith, Lacy Simien, Theresa Simien, Lou Ella Jones, Ella Mae Jones and Zelia Bohanan; five brothers, Clifford, Wilson, Wilton, Gene, her twin brother Asie Simien.
She leaves to cherish her memories eight children, Brenda Thibodeaux, Mark (Ethel) Thibodeaux of Lake Charles, La., Rena Malveaux of Houston, Texas, Renee Soileau, Freda (Eddie) Stokes, Patrick Thibodeaux, Deborah Thibodeaux, and Christopher (Tara) Simien of Lake Charles, La. She will be dearly missed by her fifteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, two siblings, Willis (Sylvia) Simien of Lake Charles, La., and Delsie (Joe) Citizen of Denver, Colo.
Visitation will be held at Combre Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with a rosary being recited at 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church at noon. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Mausoleum.
The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to Dr. Susan Jones, Dr. Craig Broussard, Dr. Kevin Young, Dr. Charles Thompson, Dr. Nathan Cohen and Dr. Muhammad Jadoon.

Published in American Press on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
08:00 - 11:30 AM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
AUG
15
Rosary
09:30 AM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
AUG
15
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
