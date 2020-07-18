Elsie Williams King, a native of Lake Charles, La., was born on March 12, 1936, and departed this life on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Her memory will forever live in the hearts of her loving sons, Clarence Williams of Billings, Mont., and Tony (Beatrice) King Sr. of Stockbridge, Ga.; her cherished daughter, Miracle King of Lake Charles, La.; daughter-in-law, Deidra King of Lake Charles, La.; 16 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Warren E. King Jr.; her parents, Isaac and Lela Stevens Williams; son, Warren E. King III; daughter, Jennifer King Saner; daughter-in-law, Joanne Williams; granddaughter, Angel Redd; brother, Horace Williams; and sisters, Loretta Johnson, Ora Lee Armstrong, Rose Bijou, Emma Lou Wade; and brother-in-law, Samuel King.

Her funeral will be on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Combre Funeral Home. The Rev. Robert E. Campbell Jr. will officiate. Interment will follow in Combre Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

In compliance with current COVID-19 order, we respectfully request all attendants wear face masks.

