Elsie Williams King
1936 - 2020
Elsie Williams King, a native of Lake Charles, La., was born on March 12, 1936, and departed this life on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Her memory will forever live in the hearts of her loving sons, Clarence Williams of Billings, Mont., and Tony (Beatrice) King Sr. of Stockbridge, Ga.; her cherished daughter, Miracle King of Lake Charles, La.; daughter-in-law, Deidra King of Lake Charles, La.; 16 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Warren E. King Jr.; her parents, Isaac and Lela Stevens Williams; son, Warren E. King III; daughter, Jennifer King Saner; daughter-in-law, Joanne Williams; granddaughter, Angel Redd; brother, Horace Williams; and sisters, Loretta Johnson, Ora Lee Armstrong, Rose Bijou, Emma Lou Wade; and brother-in-law, Samuel King.
Her funeral will be on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Combre Funeral Home. The Rev. Robert E. Campbell Jr. will officiate. Interment will follow in Combre Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
In compliance with current COVID-19 order, we respectfully request all attendants wear face masks.

Published in American Press from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
JUL
20
Funeral
11:00 AM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Funeral services provided by
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
