Elva Gobert "MaDee" LeDee, 85, of Lake Charles, La., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at 6:55 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019. Elva was born Feb. 28, 1934, in Mallet, La. She resided in Lake Charles the majority of her adult life.

Elva was co-owner/operator of Blackie's Paint and Body Shop. She enjoyed cooking and gardening. She took a great amount of pride in the food she prepared and the appearance of her plants. Most of all, she was a caregiver and nurturer. Over the years she took in, cared for and fed many. From family members to total strangers, no one left her home hungry or in need.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 68 years, Wilbert J. "Blackie" LeDee; her daughter, Lilly LeDee Fontenot and husband Alphonse of Lake Charles; two grandchildren, Michael A. Fontenot of Lake Charles, and Michelle Fontenot Young (Ricardo) of Houston, Texas; as well as four great-grandsons, Matthew A. Fontenot, Maison T. Fontenot, Colson B. Fontenot and Landon M. Fontenot. She also leaves behind three sisters and four brothers, Vergie LeCompte of Lafayette, La., Helen Thibodeaux of Lake Charles, Margaret Labbe of Lake Charles, Hilton LeCompte of Lawtell, La., Elrick LeCompte (Myrtle) of Carencro, La., Eddie LeCompte (Evella) of Lawtell, La., and Antoine LeCompte Jr. of Beaumont, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her father, Rodney Gobert; mother, Beulah Gobert LeCompte; stepfather, Antoine LeCompte Sr.; and brother, Oscar LeCompte.

Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home, 3001 Ryan St., Lake Charles, La. A rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue from 11-12:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Henry Catholic Church, 1021 8th Ave., Lake Charles, LA 70601. Father Beni Wego will officiate. Burial to follow at Consolata Cemetery, 2300 Country Club Rd., Lake Charles, La.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt Thank You to Dr. Peter Karam and his Nurse Practitioner Kari Savoy for their compassionate care. Thanks to the staff of Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and Harbor Hospice, as well as Father Beni Wego for his spiritual care and guidance.

A special Thank You to her personal caregiver, Marie Davis, who fondly referred to her as "My Little Lady."