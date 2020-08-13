Elverna Ann Leger, 75, of Sulphur, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Ann retired after 34 years of service as a bus driver with Calcasieu Parish School Board. She was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. Ann loved listening to Elvis Presley, playing bingo and Pokeno. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Ann will be remembered for her love of children, and always willing to help those in need.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 58 years, Calbert J. Leger; seven children, Scott Leger (Mary), Shannon Leger (Gail), Dana Vincent (Walter), Darlene Beard (Jab), Donnie Leger, Theresa Tall (Richard), and Tracy Woods (Kyle); 20 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; siblings Johnny Mott, Patsy Bunch, Joseph Mott, and Alvin "Duke" Mott, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin Mott Sr. and Zulma Mott; three siblings, Doris Faye Robison, Hubert Mott and Bertha Lee Meche.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Father Luke Krzanowski, M.S. will officiate. A private burial will follow at Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Carlyss. Visitation will at Johnson & Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur from 4-9 PM Thursday with a recitation of the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. and will resume Friday from 8 a.m. until time to leave for church at 9:30 a.m.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Heart of Hospice and family members, Cathy Reed and Shelly O'Quain for the loving care given to Mrs. Ann.

