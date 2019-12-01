|
|
Elverna Cecil Pichadou, 95, of Lake Charles died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in a Welsh care facility.
Mrs. Pichadou was a native of Lacassine, La., and a graduate of Bell City High School. She lived 72 years in Lake Charles before moving to Sulphur and Welsh for extended care. Mrs. Pichadou worked nearly 30 years in the cafeteria of Prien Lake Elementary where she retired a Supervisor. She was a great cook and enjoyed many years of the cheerful spirit of countless kids. She enjoyed being active in the Cafeteria Managers Society. She was a founding member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters and Ladies Altar Society. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and was a founding member of the Junior Catholic Daughters of the Americas. Mrs. Pichadou will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother and for her faith in prayer.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Barbara Fitzgerald of Mandeville; one granddaughter, Nicole Davis and husband Thomas "Paul" of Mandeville; three great-grandchildren, Zachary Paul Davis, Mackenzie Ann Atile Davis and Andrew "Drew" Thomas Davis; one sister, Janel Bergeron of Lake Charles; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Pierre Francis Pichadou; daughter, Carolyn Frances Moore; brother, Melvin Bergeron; and a niece, DeeDee Sokal.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2nd, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Deacon Leo Hebert will officiate. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation Monday will be from noon until the time of service in the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 1 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Charles, LA 70629 or cancer.org.
Published in American Press on Dec. 1, 2019