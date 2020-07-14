Elwanda Mary Fontenot, 78, of Lake Charles, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020, with her loving husband, Allen Fontenot, by her side.

She was born on June 4, 1942, in Ville Platte, La., to Russell and Beulah Billedeaux Soileau. She graduated from LaGrange Senior High School in Lake Charles, and married her high school sweetheart, Allen Fontenot. She lived most of her life in Lake Charles, where she was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Magaret's Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling, and spending time with family. She was an avid reader, an artist with needle and thread. She especially enjoyed playing cards and word games with family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory include, her husband of over 60 years, Allen J. Fontenot; her daughters, Marla Burleigh (Dexter) of Dripping Springs, Texas, and Mona Tempel (Michael) of Houston, Texas; her daughter-in-law, Adele Wade of Baton Rouge, La.; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Rusty Fontenot; and her sister, Jean Perron.

A graveside service will be held at noon on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.

In compliance with current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store