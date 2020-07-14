1/1
Elwanda Mary Fontenot
1942 - 2020
Elwanda Mary Fontenot, 78, of Lake Charles, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020, with her loving husband, Allen Fontenot, by her side.
She was born on June 4, 1942, in Ville Platte, La., to Russell and Beulah Billedeaux Soileau. She graduated from LaGrange Senior High School in Lake Charles, and married her high school sweetheart, Allen Fontenot. She lived most of her life in Lake Charles, where she was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Magaret's Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling, and spending time with family. She was an avid reader, an artist with needle and thread. She especially enjoyed playing cards and word games with family and friends.
Those left to cherish her memory include, her husband of over 60 years, Allen J. Fontenot; her daughters, Marla Burleigh (Dexter) of Dripping Springs, Texas, and Mona Tempel (Michael) of Houston, Texas; her daughter-in-law, Adele Wade of Baton Rouge, La.; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Rusty Fontenot; and her sister, Jean Perron.
A graveside service will be held at noon on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
In compliance with current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

Published in American Press on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Consolata Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. With sincere empathy and love to the Fontenot family.
John and Susan Edwards
Friend
July 13, 2020
Dear Marla! Through your family and friends, may the consoling arms of God embrace you, God's love flow over you and the compassionate heart of God fill yours with peace. Sorry for your loss. Hugs and much love my sweet friend.
Connie
Connie Owen
Friend
July 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Remember her and cousin Jean getting together with mom ( Stella) to play scrabble and all the kids playing outside. She is now playing scrabble with Jean and reuniting with Rusty. Praying for yall.




Mona Ortego
Family
July 13, 2020
Nanny Tosh will be dearly missed in our family! Mom loved Nanny like a sister and I will always have fond memories of visits at Nanny and Uncle Toshs and laughing and playing with Marla, Monie, and Rusty as kids. Im sure Nanny and Rusty are catching up and laughing in heaven, reunited again! Love you Nanny and may you Rest In Peace.

Kay Kay
Kay Monceaux
Friend
July 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Laura Cagle
Family
