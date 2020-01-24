Home

Elwilda Bilbo Fuselier Obituary
Elwilda Bilbo Fuselier, 82, departed this life on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
A native of Lake Charles, she was a resident of the Car Shop Community for over 60 years. Elwilda was a longtime member of Unity Baptist Church for over 40 years. She served as a deaconess and secretary of the Usher Board. She loved cooking and baking and enjoyed her children.
She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Kenneth Wayne (Glenda) Fuselier, Charles Kent Fuselier, Murphy Lee Martin (Elsie) Fuselier, Lorne Joseph (Christine) Fuselier, Trillis Ann Danielson and Dwain Allen (Mary) Fuselier; two siblings, Allen James (Georgiana) Bilbo and Gustavia Bilbo Richard; 26 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Her funeral will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, Unity Baptist Church. Pastor A.B. Lartigue will officiate. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Stevens' Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday 9 a.m.-noon at the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; and her husband, Murphy Martin Fuselier.
Published in American Press on Jan. 24, 2020
