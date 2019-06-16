Elwood Chatman, 78, departed this life on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

A resident of Lake Charles, La., he was the owner of Chatman Quick Lube. Elwood was passionate about serving and helping the people of Lake Charles. He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and Knights of Peter Claver #141. Elwood loved his children, grandchildren and Neeko.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Nora Anderson Chatman; one daughter, Shatonia (Earnest) McCarty; one son, Elwood "Peanut" (Irma) Staton, all of Lake Charles two brothers, Mark (Melissa) Byrd of Lake Charles and Kelvin Byrd of California; one sister, Lynette (Kenneth) Trent of Lake Charles; three grandchildren, Desmond Chatman, Markley Chatman and Louis McCarty; three great-grandchildren, Angel Chatman, MaKayla Green and Markel Edwards; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Mark Anthony Chatman and Michael Staton.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Father Emmanuel Omunyokol will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Stevens' Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 8-10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.