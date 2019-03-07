Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Elzia Ardoin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raphael’s Catholic Church
Iowa, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elzia Ardoin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elzia "Zickie" Ardoin


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elzia "Zickie" Ardoin Obituary
Elzia Mae "Zickie" Daigle Ardoin, 89, of Lake Charles, La., died at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Ardoin was born Sept. 24, 1929, in Egan, La., and attended school in Iota and Hathaway. In 1955 she moved from Lacassine, La., to Lake Charles, where she has lived ever since. Mrs. Ardoin was raised in the Catholic faith. She enjoyed spending time outdoors on her porch, fishing, and tending to her flower gardens. She will always be remembered for her wonderful cooking, especially her pineapple cake. She had a great love for her family and will be missed dearly.
Mrs. Ardoin is survived by her children, Faye Vest and husband Donald of Iowa, La., Charles W. Ardoin Jr. and wife Barbara of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Michelle "Shelly" McNabb and husband Russell of Moss Bluff; sister, Anita "Ina" Speed of Osyka, Miss.; grandchildren, Andreé Vest and wife Nickie, Ericka Farley, Cody McNabb and wife Lyndley, and Caleb McNabb; and great-grandchildren, Matthew, Morgan, Jozie, Jaden, Katie-Mae, and Annie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wilton Ardoin Sr.; parents, Ernest and Orealia Daigle; daughter, Phyllis LeBleu; brother, Joseph Leven Daigle; and sisters, Ella Mae "Poochie" Bertrand, Elgy Cole, and Hilda Marguis.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Iowa, La. Monsignor Charles Dubois will officiate. Burial will follow in Lacassine Cemetery. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now