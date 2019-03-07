Elzia Mae "Zickie" Daigle Ardoin, 89, of Lake Charles, La., died at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Ardoin was born Sept. 24, 1929, in Egan, La., and attended school in Iota and Hathaway. In 1955 she moved from Lacassine, La., to Lake Charles, where she has lived ever since. Mrs. Ardoin was raised in the Catholic faith. She enjoyed spending time outdoors on her porch, fishing, and tending to her flower gardens. She will always be remembered for her wonderful cooking, especially her pineapple cake. She had a great love for her family and will be missed dearly.

Mrs. Ardoin is survived by her children, Faye Vest and husband Donald of Iowa, La., Charles W. Ardoin Jr. and wife Barbara of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Michelle "Shelly" McNabb and husband Russell of Moss Bluff; sister, Anita "Ina" Speed of Osyka, Miss.; grandchildren, Andreé Vest and wife Nickie, Ericka Farley, Cody McNabb and wife Lyndley, and Caleb McNabb; and great-grandchildren, Matthew, Morgan, Jozie, Jaden, Katie-Mae, and Annie.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wilton Ardoin Sr.; parents, Ernest and Orealia Daigle; daughter, Phyllis LeBleu; brother, Joseph Leven Daigle; and sisters, Ella Mae "Poochie" Bertrand, Elgy Cole, and Hilda Marguis.

Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Iowa, La. Monsignor Charles Dubois will officiate. Burial will follow in Lacassine Cemetery. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home. Published in American Press on Mar. 7, 2019