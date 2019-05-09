Home

Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Emile J Crader Jr Obituary
Emile J. Crader Jr., born Sept. 11, 1961, son of Emile J. Crader Sr. and Nita (Moore) Crader, passed away in a Baton Rouge hospital on May 6, 2019, at the age of 57.
Emile was a graduate of Lacassine High School and was a truck driver. He worked as a reserve deputy for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. He enjoyed riding motorcycle's; fishing; and hunting.
Emile is survived by his daughter, Cassie Mallett-Soliz; mother, Nita Crader; brother, Marvin Crader.
He was preceded in death by his father; and brother, Kevin Crader.
A Gathering of friends and family will be in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, Friday, May 10, 2019, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Cremation is under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
Published in American Press on May 9, 2019
