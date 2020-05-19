"Let the children come to me; do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these." Matthew 19:14

Emilee Brooke Calda, born Aug. 22, 2018, entered into Heaven and the arms of the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Emilee enjoyed playing with toys, carrying her toys around and loved reaching to be picked up and held. Her sippy cup was her favorite thing. She will be most remembered for her beautiful blue eyes and her loving happy spirit. Emilee leaves her love in the hearts of many and takes with her all the love she was given.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her father, Zachary Keith Calda of Lake Charles; mother, Mary Nicole Nelson of Lufkin, Texas; brother, Alexander Lee Calda of Lake Charles; paternal grandmother, Kari Tonette Calda and partner Allison Prejean of Lake Charles; paternal grandfather, Richard Keith Calda of Lufkin, Texas; maternal grandmother, Miriam Nelson of Lufkin, Texas; paternal great-grandparents, Robert and Barbara Floyd of Lake Charles; godmother, Kalysta Chunn of Lufkin, Texas; uncle, Cody Stephen Calda of Lufkin, Texas; and three aunts, Brooke Calda McKnight and husband Derek of Nacogdoches, Texas, Chloe Marie Calda of Lake Charles, and Camille Renee Calda of Lufkin, Texas.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Mimosa Pines South under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. The Rev. Todd Schumacher and the Rev. Josh Bigwood will officiate.

