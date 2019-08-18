|
Though not in a time frame imagined by those who loved her dearly, Emilie Scott Wallace achieved her highest goal on Aug. 14, 2019, when she drew her final breath on earth, and moved with love and wonder into the arms of her Heavenly Father, the One she sought to understand and know more fully, all the days of her life.
Emilie Claire was born on Nov. 12, 1985, in Houston, Texas. She was the first child of Stephen Douglas and Sheri Smith Scott. These two facts were apparent throughout her 33 years. She was indeed a cherished first-born, a ferociously protective and nurturing older sister to Travis and Ellie, and always, a true Texan at heart. Emilie spent her childhood days between her home in Houston, the shores of Galveston bay, and the mesquite country of South Texas, where countless precious memories were made with extended family and friends through every season of life.
After graduating with honors from Episcopal High School in Houston, she began her life-time status as an L.S.U. Tiger. It was in Baton Rouge as an early childhood education major that Emilie met and fell in love with the man of her dreams, her husband, David Richard Wallace Jr. The relationship was sealed further when they were counselors at Camp Ozark and met quietly for sunrise devotionals at the mountain cross overlooking the Camp, before beginning their busy days. Following their beautiful wedding, the couple embarked on David's journey of medical training and residency as a steadfast team, navigating their way together with a devotion and mutual respect that was unwavering and obvious to anyone who knew them.
Along with David, Emilie was soon blessed with three children who were the lights of her life: Mary Amelia Wallace (Mae Mae) 7, David Richard Wallace III (Davy) 5, and Eloise Claire Wallace (Ouisie) 3. Her skills as a teacher shined as she reveled in the vocation of motherhood, which was clearly her greatest joy. Emilie parented similarly to the way she approached friendship, with unconditional love and loyalty, a generosity of spirit, and great attention to detail. In an age of perfectionism, she possessed a keen ability to decipher what is truly important, while letting the rest go. Highly creative, her passion for laughter and all things fun was pervasive in her life and fueled her amazing sense of humor. Never one to shy away from some good "shock value", Emi loved to laugh and was 100% 'comfortable in her own skin'. Her self-deprecating attitude and authentic humor were a source of joy and entertainment for all - particularly herself!
Faith was the core guiding principle of Emi's life. Her devotion to being a 'servant of Christ' could be seen in her choices and priorities. She was a voracious reader, particularly on the subject of faith, and a consistent participant in Bible study. A parishioner of St. Michael's and All Angels Episcopal Church, Emilie was actively engaged in the children's ministry and instrumental in the church's Vacation Bible School, recently chairing the summer program. She recruited family, friends, and parishioners, to minister to the youth in the community as well as to the congregation. As a room mother for her children's classes and a member of the OLQH school P.T.C., Emilie was present in every aspect of her children's lives. She was also a member of Tri-Delta sorority, The Junior League, the Calcasieu Parish Medical Alliance, and the Mardi Gras Krewe of Mystique, among other community involvements.
Though the void left in Emilie's absence is immense, in her short life Emi touched countless lives for good with her unbridled passion, authentic joy, and sincere love of God and the life she was given. To know the true power of prayer is to understand the extent to which her family has felt the presence and certainty of God over the past week, even in the face of such painful loss. There is no way for the Wallace and Scott families to extend enough gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayer received from so many, as well as to the amazing physicians and medical team at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
Emilie was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Clair S. Smith and Louise Hughes Smith, and paternal grandfather Gene Douglas Scott, all previously of Shreveport, La. In addition to her husband, children, and parents, Emilie is survived by her brother Stephen Travis Scott of Houston, Texas, sister Eloise Scott Cohen and her husband Cody James Cohen of San Diego, Calif., niece, McKinley Claire Cohen of San Diego, Calif., and grandmother Susan Bland Scott of Clearwater, Fla. Emilie is also survived by her father-in-law, and mother-in-law, David Richard Wallace Sr. and Darleene Frances Wallace, sister-in-law, Lindsey Wallace Caraway and her husband Steven Caraway, and nephews Andrew Christopher Svarney and Mathew David Caraway, brother-in-law John Michael Wallace and his wife Katherine, all of Lake Charles, La.
There will be a visitation at St. Michael's (123 W. Sale Rd ) on Monday, Aug. 19, from 9 until 12, with a service following at noon. After the service there will be a private burial. Pallbearers for the service are Ben Dampf, Stephen Jones, Phillip O'Quin, Josh Fontenot, Michael Baker, Reid Springmeyer, Marshall Haynie and Blake LeBlanc. Precious friends are too numerous to list but are held in our hearts with love and gratitude. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Pine Cove Ministries at pinecove.com.
Published in American Press on Aug. 18, 2019