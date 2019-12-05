|
|
Ena Fay Slusher, 83, passed away on Nov. 29, 2019, in a local care facility. Ena was born on Jan. 23, 1936, in Port Arthur, Texas, to Welmon Sr. and Mary Smith. She was a retired insurance agent for Magnolia Life. Ena was a member of the Sulphur VFW Post 8107 since 1963. Ena loved to sew and made many wedding dresses and bridesmaids dresses, clothes for her daughter and western shirts for her husband and friends. She loved to do crafts of all kinds. Ena was also active in the Camp fire girls with her granddaughter.
Those left to cherish Ena's memory are her daughter, Carolyn Sensat and husband Dave of Sulphur; her brother, Welmon Smith Jr. and wife Nona of Vancouver, Wash.; her half-brother, Weldon Smith and wife Elizabeth of Kirbyville, Texas; special niece, Jean Ann Smith Gilmore and husband Darryll of Lake Charles; very dear friend, Shari Stetz Roberts of Sulphur; her three grandchildren, Stephanie Jones, Tracie Sensat and Kenneth David Pelloquin II; and four great-grandchildren, Brock Jones, Cassidy Jones, Olivia Sensat and Kahli Jo Badon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 37 years, Raymond Slusher; one son, Kenneth Peloquin Sr.; two sisters, Mary "Jeannie" Smith and Irene Lumpkin; three brothers, James C. Smith, Iris Smith and George Smith; and half-sister, Lillie Smith.
Service for Ena will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Family will begin accepting friends at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Visitation will resume at 8 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mimosa Pines Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Dec. 5, 2019