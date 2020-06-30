English Rutherford Josey Jr
1948 - 2020
On June 27, 2020, English R. Josey, loving husband and father to two daughters died at the age of 72. He was born June 16, 1948, in Charleston, S.C., the son of English Josey Sr. and Elva Halsted Josey. English was a resident of Zachary, La.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Laura Rhea Josey; daughters, Amelia Josey Donado and Catherine Josey Thornton (Matthew); his sister, Adele Lynn Josey; and sister-in-law, Helen Margaret Rhea. He is also survived by five loving grandchildren, Josey Rimes Donado, Mary Catherine Donado, Kowen Matthew Thornton, Alice Rhea Thornton and Rhett English Thornton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 1322 Church St., Zachary, La. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. prior to the family service. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Interment of Ashes will be in Bethany Cemetery, Charleston, S.C., at a date to be announced.
The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made in his memory to St. Patrick's Episcopal Day School 1322 Church St. Zachary, LA 70791 or The American Cancer Society.

Published in American Press on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Episcopal Church
JUL
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Episcopal Church
