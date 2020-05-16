Funeral service for Mr. Ennis Lee "Buddy" Duck will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Oakdale with the Rev. Robert Rollins officiating. Interment will follow in Resthaven Cemetery, Oakdale, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Oakdale.

Mr. Duck, 81, of Oakdale, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, Alexandria, La.

Buddy was born in Lecompte and a graduate of Oakdale High School. Buddy followed his interest in the electronics trade. He soon joined the Army, serving for three years, practicing those electronics skills. After an honorable discharge from the Army, Buddy met his loving wife Doris, and enjoyed 54 years of marriage and raised three sons and a daughter. Buddy opened a small business next to the Oakdale fire station and became an icon of the community for over 50 years. Early on, he enjoyed a few years as a private pilot accumulating over two hundred and fifty hours of flight time. His primary hobbies then shifted to fishing and hunting with his family and friends. Bragging about a hunting trophy picture even landed him and his buddies in hot water once with the local game warden. He filled our lives with over eighty-one years of love and laughter.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Doris Guree Duck; his parents, John Ashley Duck Sr. and Jewel Dean Duck.

Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include his three sons, Mark Duck and his wife Cynthia of LaPlace, Kenneth Duck and his wife Brenda of Niceville, Fla., Billy Duck of Oakdale; one daughter, Lea Ann Guillory and her husband Brett of Bayou Chicot; three brothers, Johnny Duck and his wife Martha of Oakdale, Randy Dalton Duck of Many, Lynn Duck and his wife Anita of Woodworth; three sisters, Pat Russell and her husband Joe of Westlake, Sue Duck of Hessmer, Jan Merchant and her husband Johnny of Leesburg, Fla.; eight grandchildren, Kellie Duck, Ragan Duck, Nathan Duck, Chandler Duck, Christopher Duck, Katlyn Moffett, Logan Jordan, Haylin Hull; one great-grandchild, Jace Enlay LaFleur.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are; Ragan Duck, Chandler Duck, Christopher Duck, Logon Jordan, John Duck and Haylin Hull.

Friends may call at Rush Funeral Home, Oakdale, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Visitation will reopen on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 10 a.m. until noon at Rush Funeral Home. Visitation will resume at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Oakdale until time of service.

Due to the restrictions of Covid-19 in Louisiana, family and friends are limited to 25% of funeral home and church capacity during the visitation and funeral service.

