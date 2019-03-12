Home

POWERED BY

Services
Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder
2110 Highway 171 South
DeRidder, LA 70634
(337) 463-7428
For more information about
Ennis Buller
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder
2110 Highway 171 South
DeRidder, LA 70634
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ennis Buller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ennis W Buller


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ennis W Buller Obituary
Ennis W. Buller, 83, of DeRidder, La., passed from this life on March 9, 2019, in Lake Charles, La. Ennis, the son of Henry and Erma (Farque) Buller, was born on June 3, 1935, in Iowa, La.
Visitation will begin Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 13, at 11 a.m. in Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La., with the Rev. Lindsey Burns and the Rev. Kevin Reeves officiating. Interment will follow at Beauregard Cemetery, DeRidder, La.
Ennis was a member of the First Baptist Church and the Lions Club. He worked at PPG for 35 years before retiring.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Lillian Williams Buller of DeRidder, La.; son, David W. Buller, M.D., wife Denise of Gilmer, Texas; daughter, Pamela Holliday, husband Michael of DeRidder, La.; brother, Eldon Buller, wife Evelyn of Mendenhall, Miss.; sister, Charlene Bourne of Lake Charles, La.; four grandchildren, Kerri Cunningham, husband Michael of DeRidder, La., Katie Fontenot, husband Michael of DeRidder, La., Tyler Buller, wife Kati of Gilmer, Texas, Morgan Buller of Gilmer, Texas; nine great grandchildren, Taylor McCarty, Rece Cunningham, Faith Cunningham, Emily Fontenot, Aleah Fontenot, Corbin Buller, Griffin Buller, Cassidy Buller, and Kaden Buller. Preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Erma Buller.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers will be DeRidder Lions Club.
Published in American Press on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder
Download Now