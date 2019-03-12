Ennis W. Buller, 83, of DeRidder, La., passed from this life on March 9, 2019, in Lake Charles, La. Ennis, the son of Henry and Erma (Farque) Buller, was born on June 3, 1935, in Iowa, La.

Visitation will begin Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 13, at 11 a.m. in Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La., with the Rev. Lindsey Burns and the Rev. Kevin Reeves officiating. Interment will follow at Beauregard Cemetery, DeRidder, La.

Ennis was a member of the First Baptist Church and the Lions Club. He worked at PPG for 35 years before retiring.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Lillian Williams Buller of DeRidder, La.; son, David W. Buller, M.D., wife Denise of Gilmer, Texas; daughter, Pamela Holliday, husband Michael of DeRidder, La.; brother, Eldon Buller, wife Evelyn of Mendenhall, Miss.; sister, Charlene Bourne of Lake Charles, La.; four grandchildren, Kerri Cunningham, husband Michael of DeRidder, La., Katie Fontenot, husband Michael of DeRidder, La., Tyler Buller, wife Kati of Gilmer, Texas, Morgan Buller of Gilmer, Texas; nine great grandchildren, Taylor McCarty, Rece Cunningham, Faith Cunningham, Emily Fontenot, Aleah Fontenot, Corbin Buller, Griffin Buller, Cassidy Buller, and Kaden Buller. Preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Erma Buller.

Pallbearers will be grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers will be DeRidder Lions Club. Published in American Press on Mar. 12, 2019