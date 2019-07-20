Ensley William "Dub" Merchant, 93, passed away on July 17, 2019.

Ensley William "Dub" Merchant was born in Elizabeth, La., to William Ensley Merchant and Ada Crawford Merchant on Feb. 21, 1926. He lived in Moss Bluff, La., prior to moving to Natchitoches, La. He was a charter member of The First Baptist Church of Moss Bluff. Ensley was a U.S. Navy Veteran and served in the South Pacific during World War II. He was also a graduate of McNeese State University. He was a master craftsman and enjoyed wood working for many years. He worked for the Department of Corrections for 34 years in Probation and Parole. He was instrumental in starting one of the first Boy Scout Troops in Moss Bluff. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing.

Those left to cherish his memory are son, Robert Ensley Merchant of Singer, La.; Sister Eunice Wilson of Shreveport, La.; granddaughter, Kendra Ann Merchant of Lafayette, La.; and great-grandsons, Tyler Anthony Guillory of Monroe, La., and Trevor Ensley Guillory of Lafayette, La.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lora Alston Merchant; parents, William Ensley Merchant and Ada Crawford Merchant; sisters, Nell Ricco, Myrtle Hassel, Myrtress Maddocks and Mary Ruth Hall.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. The Rev Bill Saxby will officiate. Visitation will be held on Sunday from noon till time of service. Burial will follow at Old Ritchie Cemetery in Moss Bluff.

The family would like to thank the staff at Harbor Hospice and The Gardens for the wonderful care they showed to Mr. Ensley Merchant. The family would also like to give a special thanks to Dr. Ellendale Gabbert, Dr. Ralph Hayes, Dr. Jason Langhofer and their staff. Published in American Press on July 20, 2019