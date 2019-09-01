|
Eric Duane Doyle, 38, of Sulphur, died Aug. 29, 2019, in his residence surrounded by his family. He was a lifelong resident of Sulphur, and a graduate of Sulphur High School. Eric attended Louisiana Culinary Institute in Baton Rouge where he resided for several years.
Eric is survived by his parents, Percy and Estelle Doyle of Carlyss; two brothers, Jay Doyle Jr. of Moss Bluff, and Daniel C. Higgins and wife Melissa of Sunset, La.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary Evers officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until time of the service. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank the Carlyss Fire Department, Acadian Ambulance and the Calcasieu Sheriff Department.
Published in American Press on Sept. 1, 2019