Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Doyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Duane Doyle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eric Duane Doyle Obituary
Eric Duane Doyle, 38, of Sulphur, died Aug. 29, 2019, in his residence surrounded by his family. He was a lifelong resident of Sulphur, and a graduate of Sulphur High School. Eric attended Louisiana Culinary Institute in Baton Rouge where he resided for several years.
Eric is survived by his parents, Percy and Estelle Doyle of Carlyss; two brothers, Jay Doyle Jr. of Moss Bluff, and Daniel C. Higgins and wife Melissa of Sunset, La.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary Evers officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until time of the service. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank the Carlyss Fire Department, Acadian Ambulance and the Calcasieu Sheriff Department.
Published in American Press on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now