Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fondel Memorial Chapel
832 N Lyons St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 433-1707
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Messiah Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Messiah Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Erick Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erick Perry Jr


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Erick Perry Jr Obituary
Erick Perry Jr., 59, was born Jan. 1, 1960, in Lake Charles to the late Erick and Norma Lee Perry.
He departed the life on Monday, May 20, at Lake Charles Care Center. He was a graduate of Lake Charles High School, where he played and enjoyed football. He loved going to games with his friends. He was employed at Advantage Tires.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna Perry; brother, Kenneth Perry; grandparents, Julius and Essie Charles and Nancy Liggins and Aunt Leena Perry.
He leaves to cherish his memory, a son John Kirk; three sisters, Cynthis Duffy of Cameron, Texas, Deborah P. George of Lake Charles, and Cheryl P Chatman of Houston, Texas; aunts, Gloria (Sidney) Clements Sr. of Lake Charles, and Clara Joubert of Fort Worth, Texas. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and good friends.
Visitation will be Friday, May 31, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Messiah Missionary Baptist Church with funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Perkins Cemetery under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.
Published in American Press on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now