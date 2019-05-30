Erick Perry Jr., 59, was born Jan. 1, 1960, in Lake Charles to the late Erick and Norma Lee Perry.

He departed the life on Monday, May 20, at Lake Charles Care Center. He was a graduate of Lake Charles High School, where he played and enjoyed football. He loved going to games with his friends. He was employed at Advantage Tires.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna Perry; brother, Kenneth Perry; grandparents, Julius and Essie Charles and Nancy Liggins and Aunt Leena Perry.

He leaves to cherish his memory, a son John Kirk; three sisters, Cynthis Duffy of Cameron, Texas, Deborah P. George of Lake Charles, and Cheryl P Chatman of Houston, Texas; aunts, Gloria (Sidney) Clements Sr. of Lake Charles, and Clara Joubert of Fort Worth, Texas. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and good friends.

Visitation will be Friday, May 31, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Messiah Missionary Baptist Church with funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Perkins Cemetery under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.