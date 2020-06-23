Erland Walter Sieren, 84, passed in his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 20, 2020. The visitation for Erland will be Tuesday, June 23, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Labby Memorial Funeral Home, DeRidder. The Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. with burial following at Central Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery at Fort Polk.
Erland Walter Sieren was a long-time resident of DeRidder, La. He was born Aug. 30, 1935, to Walter and Vida Sieren of Harper, Iowa. Erland is the eldest of five children, all of whom grew up on a farm where they raised hogs and grew corn. Upon graduating from Keota High School, Erland entered the Army in 1954. While he was stationed at Camp Polk, he met his wife, Lucille Lantrip formerly of Cambria, Ill. They were married in February 1957. After serving our country for 8 years, he worked as a heavy equipment mechanic on the Toledo Bend Dam project and Civil Service Maintenance Division at Fort Polk and Beaumont, Texas. He also owned Erland's repair service (early 60s). Erland decided to put down roots in DeRidder because of the lack of snow and the wonderful adopted families they had grown to love. Erland was a devoted father, having reared three children. He was also a devout member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, which gave his family a strong foundation in their own faith. Erland farmed in the DeRidder area for many years. Through farming, he gave his children and grandchildren a strong work ethic, morals, and family bond. His love for farming and John Deere stayed with him through his final days. Not many days can be recalled of him not dawning his favorite John Deere cap. Throughout his home, his love for the green tractor could be seen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Vida Sieren; granddaughter, Ashley Keel; and sister-in-law, Sandra Sieren.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lucille Sieren; his children, Vera (Michael) Wimberly of Morgan City, Myron (Paula) Sieren of DeRidder, and Maxine (Richard) Borel of DeRidder. He is also survived by granddaughters, Jennifer (Dennis) Deggs of Rosepine, Lindy (James Jr.) Pearce of Hahira, Ga., Erica (Joe) Kiely of Pea Ridge, Ark., Desiree (Aaron) Hare of DeRidder, Sara (Kevin) Franks of DeRidder, and grandson, Gage Sieren of DeRidder; and great-grandchildren, Sarah and Kaylee Deggs, Kettley Donat, Emily, and Eason Pearce, Maggie and Alena Kiely, Greta, Macie, and Arie Hare, Connor and Nora Franks; brothers, Marvin Sieren of Washington, Iowa, Eugene (Darlene) Sieren of Harper, Iowa; sisters, Mariellen (Charles) Bower of Riverside, Iowa, Maryann (Pat) Bell of Keota, Iowa; and Iowa nieces and nephews. He is also survived by endeared Louisiana families who have adopted the Sieren's as their own.
The family would like to thank Thompson Home Health of DeRidder, Companion Care of DeRidder and Harbor Hospice of Oakdale for the excellent care and support through this difficult time.
COVID restrictions at St. Joseph's will include a 150-person occupancy with typical social distancing. Masks will not be required at the church. Masks will be required at Central Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery at Fort Polk.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org/memorial.
Published in American Press on Jun. 23, 2020.