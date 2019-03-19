Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
6:30 PM
Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ohnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Bourgeois
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Bert Bourgeois


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ernest Bert Bourgeois Obituary
Ernest Bert Bourgeois, born April 20, 1941, in Hayes, son of the late Simien and Mable (Kagley) Bourgeois, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the age of 77.
Ernest Bert enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening.
He is survived by his companion, Paula Aucoin; brother, Albert Bourgeois (Patsy). Ernest Bert is preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Father Roland Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow in Lacassine Cemetery. Visitation is in the funeral home, Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Published in American Press on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now