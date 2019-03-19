|
|
Ernest Bert Bourgeois, born April 20, 1941, in Hayes, son of the late Simien and Mable (Kagley) Bourgeois, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the age of 77.
Ernest Bert enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening.
He is survived by his companion, Paula Aucoin; brother, Albert Bourgeois (Patsy). Ernest Bert is preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Father Roland Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow in Lacassine Cemetery. Visitation is in the funeral home, Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Published in American Press on Mar. 19, 2019