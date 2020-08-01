Ernest Ray Atchison, age 76, of Leesville, La., passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Ernest was born on Aug. 28, 1943, in Leesville, La.

Ernest graduated from Pickering High School and went on to proudly served in the U.S. Army. Ernest worked as a Conductor for the KCS Railroad until his retirement. He was an avid sportsman who loved hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Melva Peshoff Atchison; grandson, Taylor Reeves; stepson, Joe Grady Peshoff; parents, Ernest Hugh Atchison and Jessie Louise Wilson Atchison; brothers, Tom Atchison and Charles Hugh Atchison; and sister, Nina Belle Atchison.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Ann Atchison Reeves and husband Gary, and Rayelyn Atchison Parker and husband Stacy; two stepsons, Bob Peshoff, Rick Peshoff; three brothers, Lloyd Atchison, Dan Atchison, George "Obie" Atchison; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Hixson Funeral Home in Moss Bluff. Graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. in Wilson Cemetery in Leesville, La., under the direction of Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff.

