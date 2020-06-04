Ernie Louis Boudreaux, 80, of Creole, La., was called Home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Ernie was born on Nov. 1, 1939, in Creole, La., to Ferdinand and Bessie Boudreaux, the fifth of seven children. From a young age, family was always important to him, so much so, he stayed his education to help provide as truck driver. Shortly after his 21 birthday he began working for Crain Brothers, Inc, a job he enjoyed until his retirement in 2003. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Creole.

In 1962 he welcomed his first of three children, Lana. He took his role as a father seriously, ever present in her life whether it was fishing or attending and playing softball games. A favorite memory was when he attempted to teach her to drive in a standard transmission, cream colored Volkswagen Beetle bought from Rob Robin. He also enjoyed working cows, a hobby Lana often participated with him in.

In 1980, Lana received the sibling she always prayed for; a brother; Cheyenne. Then five years later, a sister, Dakotah. Cheyenne and Dakotah both enjoyed working cows with him or riding in the "Big Truck" as his co-pilots. When they were in school, he was very proud to teach his children to play sports or work with them on their 4-H livestock projects. If he was not working he enjoyed hunting, watching recreational and professional sports; especially baseball and LSU football. If a live band was playing, you bet you'd find him either on the dance floor or sitting adorning in his signature starched jeans and black cowboy hat.

Upon welcoming his grandchildren, like with his children, he was ever present at every sporting and 4-H event. His family will best remember him as the one holding the spoon, stirring the pot, with his endless antics, side busting laughter or tears of joy, and endless "butter face" expressions.

He was welcomed into Heaven by his parents; and three siblings, Oren Boudreaux, Faye Betrand and John Robert Boudreaux.

Those left to cherish his memory and fight over his cooking apron and plush blue Hugh Hefner robe (willingly given to Dakotah) are three children, Lana (Bubba) Willis, Cheyenne (Kristie) Boudreaux and Dakotah Boudreaux; grandchildren, Brooke (Shannon) Labove, Blair Willis, Konner Boudreaux, Collins Boudreaux, Harper Roussell; great-grandchildren, Brailee, Mynlee, Jace, Eli, Ava and one on the way; three siblings, Francis Richard, Annette Baccigalopi and Christine Bertrand.

The family will welcome friends on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles beginning at 10 a.m. till 8 p.m. A rosary will begin at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume from 8 a.m. Friday. Funeral service will be held and livestreamed on Friday, June 5, 2020, led by Father Wayne LeBleu at Christ the King Catholic Church 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Chenier Perdue Cemetery in Creole, La.

